100% electric mobility by 2030: Flipkart drives towards sustainability with EV100

Flipkart plans to have a fleet of more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 in line with its aim to transition its entire logistics fleet across cities to green energy vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.
The company said that it has already deployed over 450 EVs through its logistics partners in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune, with plans to add a further 1,000 EVs to its fleet before the end of the current calendar year.
Flipkart has partnered with Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio to procure specific vehicles to be deployed.
In August last year, Flipkart had announced that it was joining the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. The initiative brings together forward-looking organizations committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric mobility the status quo by 2030.
“This is in line with Flipkart’s public commitment to transition to electric vehicles across its city logistics fleet and help set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast track the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India,” the e-commerce company said in a statement.
“As a homegrown company, we always pride ourselves in making e-commerce more inclusive, progressive and impactful for all our stakeholders, which also includes communities and the planet,” said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. “Our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem. With our scale and reach, we believe we can play a significant role in not just fast tracking the adoption of electric vehicles but also making clean mobility mainstream by working closely with key stakeholders within the ecosystem.”
Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and the EV100 commitment is in line with efforts to build a greener logistics fleet. Over the past year, Flipkart has worked towards creating a wide network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, regulators, policy makers, skill development agencies, aggregators and OEMs to work on various areas. These include designing and the manufacturing of EVs optimized for e-commerce while supporting market demand for EVs to emerge as a mainstream mobility solution.