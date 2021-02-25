100% electric mobility by 2030: Flipkart drives towards sustainability with EV100

Flipkart plans to have a fleet of more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 in line with its aim to transition its entire logistics fleet across cities to green energy vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said that it has already deployed over 450 EVs through its logistics partners in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune, with plans to add a further 1,000 EVs to its fleet before the end of the current calendar year.

Flipkart has partnered with Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio to procure specific vehicles to be deployed.

In August last year, Flipkart had announced that it was joining the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. The initiative brings together forward-looking organizations committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and making electric mobility the status quo by 2030.

To deploy this commitment to long-term sustainability on ground, Flipkart will execute a phased integration of electric vehicles into its fleet, install charging infrastructure close to 1,400 supply chain premises, conduct awareness programs, and incentivize delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles as a viable mobility solution.

“This is in line with Flipkart’s public commitment to transition to electric vehicles across its city logistics fleet and help set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast track the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India,” the e-commerce company said in a statement.