PVR raises Rs 800 crore from investors even as cinemas open to 100% seating capacity

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised Rs 800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of Rs 1,440 apiece as per a PTI report.

“The fund raise committee of the company… approved the issue and allotment of 55,55,555 equity shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,440 per equity share, aggregating to approx Rs 800 crore,” PVR said in a regulatory filing late on Monday night.

PVR said the issue opened on January 27, 2021 and closed on February 1, 2021.

The move comes soon after the central government granted permission to exhibitors to screen films with 100 percent occupancy from February 1, under the condition that existing SOPs and staggered show timings are followed.

In Delhi, the order was issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, which also permits trade exhibitions and opening of stadia for sports events.

While usage of these facilities in full capacity has been allowed due to a drop in Covid-19 cases over the past two months, strict safety norms have also been put in place, apart from the usual Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like maintaining social distancing, not spitting, sneezing or coughing in the elbow, safe disposal of used masks, etc., according to a TNN report.