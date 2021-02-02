Fabindia, Hidesign collaborate to open joint store in Chennai

Fabindia and Hidesign announce the launch of their first ever joint location store at Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar, the vibrant commercial hub of Chennai, which is part of smart city project and one of the principal shopping districts of the city.

Given the synergies between the two iconic home grown Indian Brands, and their shared focus on hand-crafted traditions and innovative design that underpins their offerings, this association promises to create an exciting destination. Spread across 5000+ sq foot on the ground and first floor, Fabindia will be showcasing its Apparel and select Home & Lifestyle offerings, with Hidesign highlighting its signature, sustainable vegetable tanned leather goods which are handcrafted at their ateliers in Pondicherry.

For Hidesign, the store is spread across 700 sq ft on the ground floor and will retail its signature premium leather bags and accessories. The new store also showcases the brand’s latest collections including the East India Leather collection, a range of bags handcrafted using sustainable leathers of the highest quality available in the world and Homme, a back to work collection with a unisex approach. The store additionally is offering a customization station which allows one to personalize their buys from an extensive range of products such as functional work bags, classic totes, travel bags, laptop bags, and messengers, cross bodies, sling bags, briefcases and more which are designed to last for decades together. A range of small leather goods like wallets, belts, shoes, sunglasses and pens will also be also available at the new store.

For Fabindia, the focus will be the entire Garments offering for Women, Men, Children and an exciting array of options for the Home including Bed, table and Bath Linen. The offering will range from traditional offering like sarees and dupattas to the on trend Western-wear. Fabindia will also be celebrating the distinctive hand- crafted print language that it is associated with – a combination of floral and geometric prints in textiles that celebrate the classic natural fabric through crafts such as ajrakh, ikat, bagh, dabu printing amongst others. The Fabindia collection will showcase a chic and contemporary offering rooted in the artisanal roots.

Talking about the new venture, Dilip Kapur, Founder & President, Hidesign says, “Hidesign and Fabindia have discussed the benefits of innovative and genuinely Indian brands to come together to create a community that supports each other. This is a strong first step towards implementing collaboration that will encourage similar brands to come together.”

For Hidesign, this marks the 8th store in the city and the 81st store of the brand in the country; while for Fabindia this is the 12th store in the city of Chennai and 316th across the country.