Inorbit Malls opens 50 new stores in 6 months

Around 50 new stores were inaugurated at the Inorbit Malls located in Malad, Vashi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vadodara in the last six months despite the pandemic, on the back of a strong commercial demand during India’s unlock phases as well as encouraging festive sales.

“The business of shopping malls is among the several businesses dented by the pandemic. Rental incomes dropped and in some cases, retailers even shut their stores. However, as India slowly unlocked, we saw a surge in pent-up demand from consumers for new and existing brands which was further strengthened by the festive rush. In the last two quarters, we’ve opened 50 new stores despite the challenges and we have more brands on the way. There are brands who are on a look out to expand their presence, as they attribute 2020 as an exception to overall long term growth strategy in the brand/organization journey. Larger retail organizations have a freeze on expansion, however they are not shying away to take up a space at a good location in a performing mall. Inorbit Malls has always been among the top and have resonated its brand values and is trusted by brands across categories. We are on track and confident to recover footfall and consumption across our properties in 2021,” said Rohit Gopalani – Head Leasing Business for Inorbit Malls India Pvt. Ltd.

The newly launched brands at Inorbit malls are:

Inorbit Malad — Café Delhi Heights, Own Days, Irasva, Harman JBL, Peora and Crocs

— Café Delhi Heights, Own Days, Irasva, Harman JBL, Peora and Crocs Inorbit Cyberabad — Under Armour, Birkenstock, Celio, Louis Phillippe, Kamal Watch Co, Theobroma, Cold Stone Creamery, Punjab Bistro, Kenny Rogers Roasters and Haldirams

— Under Armour, Birkenstock, Celio, Louis Phillippe, Kamal Watch Co, Theobroma, Cold Stone Creamery, Punjab Bistro, Kenny Rogers Roasters and Haldirams Inorbit Vashi — ToysrUs and LattLiv

— ToysrUs and LattLiv Inorbit Vadodara — Wagh Bakri and Peora

— Wagh Bakri and Peora Inorbit Whitefield — Carrera Eyewear

To ensure regular footfalls and make the shopping experience memorable for its customers, the Inorbit mall properties went all out to enhance customer engagement.

Inorbit malls played big on festive offers, explored unique décor themes, organised various virtual parties with renowned celebrities and also organised shop-and-win contests on their social media platforms, while following a strict hygiene and sanitation protocol for all its visitors as well as staff.