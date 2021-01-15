How Select CITYWALK is working towards a cleaner future

n a bid to combat the growing air pollution, Delhi’s most admired and responsible shopping centre, Select CITYWALK became the first shopping centre in India to install Chakr Shield, a Retrofit Emission Control Device for DG sets. The installation was inaugurated by Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Padma Shri, honourable Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). In support of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat program, Select CITYWALK partnered with Chakr Innovation, a start-up founded by graduates of IIT Delhi, who have developed a patented technology to reduce the harmful exhaust emitted from the DG sets.

In a bid to control emissions, and take a step towards a cleaner future, Select CITYWALK worked to bring a real change for the better. The installation of the Chakr Shield is our endeavour to help in significant reduction (as per lab tests 70%– 80%) of pollution from the DG set while saving about 1260 billion litres of air from getting polluted. Diesel Generators, commonly known as DG sets, are irreplaceable to the shopping centre’s operations, providing crucial back up power support to help Select CITYWALK deliver a seamless experience to the thousands of shoppers that attend the premises.

Select CITYWALK reopened on June 8, 2020 with strict SOPs as per government directives to ensure utmost safety, sanitization and social distancing as required for the post-COVID-19 environment. As part of the ‘new normal’, the mall has introduced a suite of services to ensure comfort and convenience to consumers by offering a seamless retail experience. These services offer hassle-free access to products and a process with minimal human interaction.

The new services portfolio offers concierge services for all queries, contactless ordering and home delivery services, personal shopper service, curbside pickup and on the anvil is the introduction of the online shopping guide.

“We have created shopping experiences keeping in mind comfort and convenience of consumers. It is a seamless blend of offline and online experiences or phygital as the word has been coined,” Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select CITYWALK told Indiaretailing Bureau in an interview.

“Consumers now prefer experiences that bring them closer to products and not people, they prefer virtual tours and personal shoppers instead of stepping out too often to make the purchase. This evolution will continue for the next few months. As part of the ‘New Normal’, Select CITYWALK has introduced a suite of services to ensure comfort and convenience to consumers by offering a seamless retail experience. These services offer hassle-free access to products and a process with minimal human interaction,” he stated.