OTB launches outlet in Connaught Place, to open up to 30 more within 5 years

Out of the Box ( OTB ) a renowned and respected restaurant, has been standing tall in Delhi’s popular high street Khan Market, for the longest time now.

Udit Bagga , Co-Owner Out of the Box, said, “OTB is a most loved food outlet in Khan Market and looking at its huge success, we finally launched another outlet in Connaught Place. It is a one-of-its-kind outlet with a windmill and a colossal waterfall as part of the décor. We wanted Delhiites to not feel depressed anymore and enjoy a blissful evening even during the pandemic.”

“We want to have OTB’s presence in all the states of the country. Even if we open one outlet in every capital city, we’ll have 25-30 outlets within 3-5 years. There is a saturation in metropolitan cities, but Tier II and III cities are a good bet right now. We will be creating one or two more complimentary brands and opening Indian dine-in restaurants alongwith oriental diners. We will also be experimenting with food in our oriental diners,” he added.

Known for their expertise in the hospitality industry, the owners have big plans of launching five new outlets across the country, including cities like Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Co-Owner, Udit Bhasin , said, “Our plans for up to December 2021 account to an approximate investment of Rs 60 crore. Meanwhile, projects in Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai are also in the pipeline. We are all set to make it big this year and bring the uniqueness of OTB throughout the country.”

OTB has already launched an outlet in Dehradun and Chandigarh will get one in the first quarter of 2021.