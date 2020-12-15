November retail inflation eases to 7%, food prices cool down

Cheaper food prices lowered India’s sequential retail price inflation in November.

Sequentially, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which gauges the retail price inflation, rose at a slower rate of 6.93 per cent in November from 7.61 per cent reported in October.

The data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), CPI Urban rose to 6.73 per cent in November from 7.33 per cent in October, while CPI Rural increased to 7.20 per cent last month from 7.75 per cent in October.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index, increased at a slower rate of 9.43 per cent in November from 11 per cent in October.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products. On a YoY inflation rate, prices of vegetables and pulses and products jumped by 15.63 per cent and 17.91 per cent, respectively, in November.