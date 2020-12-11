Neeru’s celebrates Retail Employees Day with Sonam K Ahuja

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has hastened the transformation of the global retail industry like never before. COVID-19 has led to a shutdown of retail worldwide, proving to be one of the biggest disruptors the industry has ever seen, catapulting the sector into adopting new technologies. As a result, a large number of retail employees lost their job, were furloughed or asked to work on reduced salaries for a period of many months. Despite this, work continued undeterred. Employees worked to ensure consumers received everything they needed – this time ensuring things were delivered to the comfort of peoples’ homes.

Understanding how retail associates continued to work in a global crisis is a motivating and interesting chapter in the history of the retail industry, which has undergone one of its toughest periods till date.