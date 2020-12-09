FableStreet on strong growth trajectory; strengthens leadership team

FableStreet, a digitally native, home-grown apparel brand for professional women has appointed Adarsh Sharma as the Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment comes as the brand looks to scale new heights having successfully maneuvered its way through the challenges thrown by the pandemic. The brand is now looking at expanding its product offering across newer segments, channels, and fortifying its online presence. Adarsh will be leading the online business and will also be responsible for driving the strategic initiatives for the next leg of shift and sustainable growth.

Although the lockdown had restricted the business of e-commerce players selling non-essential items, FableStreet demonstrated resilience & dexterity and managed to bounce back despite selling apparel, a non-essential item. The company has upheld its promise and is re-imaging and re-defining the way women dress for work in India. With work from home the new constant, FableStreet was among the first few brands to launch a WFH collection for women, followed by an all-day wear line – Multitude. The brand has thus bounced back strongly having surpassed the Pre-Covid revenue levels & looking to triple its revenue over the next 6 months.

On the appointment, Ayushi Gudwani, Founder, FableStreet said, “The last 10 months have been challenging for every business, but our team has shown tremendous agility to take the challenges head-on and come out thriving. We are delighted to have Adarsh as a part of our family as he brings an amazing balance of experience leading online first brands & a founder-like mind-set, having run his start-up.”

Sharma is an alumnus of IIM, Indore, and comes with over a decade of work experience. He has held leadership positions at Rebel Foods, Zomato, and Junglee Games before joining FableStreet. An entrepreneur by heart, Sharma also ran his start-up Plowns – an “Instagram for kids” mobile platform that helps kids learn from each other, through images. The platform facilitated over 100,000 content uploads & a million interactions. The start-up raised $200k from angel investors and was a part of Reliance’s JioGenNext S18 cohort.

Expressing his excitement, Sharma said, “For me, working with the right set of people is of utmost importance. I was amazed by Ayushi’s vision & clarity of thought on how to build FableStreet into a billion-dollar brand. Western work wear for women in India is such an under-penetrated market & growing rapidly. With e-commerce growing fast, being an online first brand gives FableStreet the perfect launchpad for the next wave of growth. I am excited to be a part of the team and look forward to building an everlasting brand along with Ayushi & team.”

FableStreet is now a team of 130, with the core team of 30 in the Design, Development, Tech, Marketing, and Brand teams being based out of NCR.