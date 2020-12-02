Amazon witnesses ‘biggest holiday season’ ever in its history

Amazon on Tuesday revealed that the company has witnessed its largest holiday shopping season so far this year, as independent businesses selling on Amazon surpassed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday — an increase of over 60 per cent from last year.

More than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide have surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date.

The company, however, did not disclose the figures for the entire year.

“Independent businesses selling on Amazon – nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses – are seeing record demand from customers so far this holiday season in the US and around the world,” the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

“Independent businesses selling on Amazon worldwide have created an estimated 2.2 million jobs,” the company said.

American SMBs have sold an average of 9,500 products per minute this holiday season to date.

Through Cyber Monday, 2020 has been the largest holiday shopping season so far in the company’s history.

“In a holiday season unlike any other, it’s clear that customers still want great deals on gifts for their loved ones or a little something extra for themselves, and we’re glad to help deliver smiles throughout the season,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO, Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

Amazon has also committed $100 million to help SMBs reach more customers through the holidays.

In the US, beginning October 15 with Black Friday-worthy deals dropping daily during the Holiday Dash deals event and continuing through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers shopped and saved big.

Some of the most popular products on Amazon globally this holiday shopping weekend were the all-new Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon said it has implemented more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures over the last several months, with approximately $10 billion expected to be invested in 2020 to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers.