Nykaa introduces WISHFUL in India

Nykaa, one of country’s biggest lifestyle omnichannel retailer has introduced iconic brand ‘WISHFUL’ from the makeup mogul and beauty queen, Huda Kattan.

The name WISHFUL was chosen as Huda sought to make her skincare wishes come true. From there, Kattan realized she could play off the name in many ways, “like, your wish is my command. What’s your wish-list? What kind of skin do you wish for?”

Huda Kattan, one of the most influential women in the beauty world, launched her debut skincare brand, WISHFUL Skin, in February 2020. Aimed at making skin dreams come true, WISHFUL disrupted the skincare world by dropping an ultra-curated assortment of gentle, simple and effective cult products, essential to every routine. Born from Huda’s extensive research and 17-year quest to solve her own skincare concerns, WISHFUL starts from the heart and runs much more than skin-deep. With an accessible price point, WISHFUL will be available for purchase on Nykaa.com and in select Nykaa Stores across the country and now it’s time for all her Indian beauty followers to bask in the glory of blissful, glowing skin.

Huda Kattan says, “I spent most of my life feeling self-conscious about my skin. There were so many things that I was constantly trying to improve and make the best that it can be. So WISHFUL is a culmination of all of the solutions to my skincare wishes and the wishes of our beauty community that our teams and our labs in South Korea have created. Since launching WISHFUL I can finally say that I never felt so comfortable in my own skin!”

Commenting on the launch, Nykaa Spokesperson says, “We are extremely elated to bring WISHFUL to India. Created with Huda’s expertise and experience, WISHFUL is here to reboot your skin care routine. Huda & Nykaa go back a long way and we are thrilled to partner again with her, this time to launch her cult-favourite skin care brand and we cannot wait for our customers to try it out!”