Disney India announces the launch of shopDisney.in

Disney India launched shopDisney.in, its flagship e-commerce marketplace. It is a one-stop destination offering a wide variety of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars products from authorized international and domestic licensees.

At launch, over 3,000 items across various categories including fashion, toys, apparel, back-to-school, accessories, and gifts will be available. shopDisney will also offer Disney-designed shipping boxes, special services like gift wrapping, and delivery to more than 500 cities across India.

Fans and families in India can choose from a curated range of best-in-class, authentic licensed merchandise inspired by their favourite stories and characters such as Mickey and Friends, Disney Princess, Frozen, Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man, and more.

“With shopDisney, our endevour is to bring genuine Disney licensed products inspired by our stories and characters to every household in the country. shopDisney will extend the magic of Disney and be a truly immersive experience for kids and families wherever and whenever they want,” said Sanjeet Mehta, Executive Director and Head, Consumer Products, Disney India.

Optimized for mobile devices, shopDisney will provide users with a special online Disney touch-point access at any time. The product lineup will continue to grow to ensure consumers can always find what they want, to add the magic of Disney into their daily lives.