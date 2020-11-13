Shailesh Chaturvedi appointed MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions

The Board of Directors of Arvind Fashions has appointed Shailesh Chaturvedi as the Managing Director & CEO of the company with effect from February 1, 2021.

He has been appointed for a period of five years, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2020 has appointed Shailesh Chaturvedi, as Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of five (5) years commencing from February 01, 2021, subject to approval of members in the ensuing general meeting,” it said.

He has, however, been appointed as an Additional Director of the company with immediate effect.

The development comes post the resignation of Suresh Jayaraman as the Managing Director & CEO of the company with effect from February 1, 2021. He will continue as Non-executive Director of the company thereafter.