V-Mart Retail posts Q2 net loss of Rs 19 cr

Value fashion and lifestyle products retailer V-Mart Retail has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 18.96 crore for the September quarter.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net loss of Rs 18.04 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, V-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

Total income dropped 39.58 percent to Rs 190.52 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 315.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 216.25 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 338.21 crore earlier, down 36.06 percent