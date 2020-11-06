Amazon Fresh extends operations to Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune

Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Amazon Fresh’ at Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai.

With this expansion, Amazon India has more than 25 such Amazon Fresh centres with a three-fold increase in processing space, the company said in a statement.

The company has also expanded its infrastructure with new centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR with growing customer demand for the grocery category. The specialised infrastructure is designed to ensure safe storage of products in the category with freezer and refrigeration zones, special packaging for frozen food, among others.

The Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in offers a complete grocery experience ahead of the festive season with the most convenient four-hour delivery slots from 6 a.m. to midnight. This is now available to customers in eight cities — Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai.

“The investment in these specialised centres is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India and create hundreds of job opportunities. We have ramped up our operational capabilities in cities where we already offered this service and added four new cities ahead of the festive season to meet customer needs,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, Vice-President, Fulfilment Operations and Supply Chain, Amazon India.