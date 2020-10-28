UNIQLO forays into Indian online market

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, announced the official launch of its nationwide ‘Shop From Home’ service through its special website online.uniqlo.in This newly launched strategic initiative was developed in response to customers’ desire for LifeWear delivered to their doorstep swiftly in times of cautious mobility and is the first step towards making UNIQLO apparel accessible to customers across India.

“After a large number of requests from across the country about our products, we are happy to announce that now consumers can shop UNIQLO products from the comfort of their homes. With this service we hope to provide more customers with iconic UNIQLO items like HEATTECH and Fleece jacket along with essential items like AIRism through our website to support their lives in this new normal. We will be delivering to people in more than 17,000 pin codes across the country,” says Tohomiko Sei, CEO, UNIQLO India.

The launch of UNIQLO’s ‘Shop From Home’ service has come alongside the one year anniversary of their first store opening in India and the Indian debut of its concept of LifeWear-apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, high-quality and longevity. Through this transitional service, customers in India will be provided a convenient shopping experience that will enable them to shop online for high-quality and functional apparel. The service will feature strict quality control measures and contactless deliveries to ensure safety.

Customers will be offered a full line up of over 20,000 items, including iconic products as Ultra Light Down jackets, EZY Jeans, HEATTECH, AIRism masks, Fleece jackets and UT. While the company is actively engaged in building a robust e-commerce solution, given the current challenging situation, this interim solution is to provide customers a way to easily access and experience the brand.