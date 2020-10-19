Shoppers Stop appoints Venugopal G Nair Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Shoppers Stop Ltd has appointed Venu Nair as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective November 6, 2020 to lead the next phase of expansion.

The Chairman of the company, BS Nagesh said, “I am delighted to welcome Venu as Managing Director and CEO. He has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption, which is the need of the hour. We believe that he is the right person to lead Shoppers in this critical phase and its next phase of growth.”

Venu, is an international retail leader with 27 years of rich and varied experience in the retail and apparel industry across South Asia and Europe and presently, operating as CEO of Westside at Trent Limited.

Prior to Westside, he was the MD of Marks & Spencer Reliance Pvt. Ltd. In his earlier tenures, he has held leadership roles with various corporates Marks & Spencer Plc, Madura Garments and Arvind Mills.

He is a Bachelor of Technology (Hon) from NIT, Calicut and an MBA in Marketing from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.