Snapdeal’s ‘Kum Mein Dum’ sale goes deeper into Bharat

Snapdeal, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first ‘Kum Mein Dum’ Diwali Sale, which kicked off on October 16. Reflecting the increasing depth of e-commerce in India, users from more than 3,417 towns and cities across India bought on Snapdeal on Day 1 of the ‘Kum Mein Dum’ Sale.

Nearly 30 percent of the total orders on Day 1 were from first-time users. Consistent with Snapdeal’s positioning towards users in non-metro cities, nearly 90 percent of orders were from Tier II & III towns.

While populous Tier II & III cities like Nagpur, Vijayawada, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Patna & Guwahati continued to drive orders on Snapdeal, smaller cities like Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Raniganj (West Bengal), Gurdaspur (Punjab), Una (Gujarat) also clocked impressive order volumes, exceeding their last year’s festive volumes on the very first day of Snapdeal’s sale.

Ahead of the sale, Snapdeal added 1,300 new pin codes to go deeper into Bharat, into areas which were previously unserviceable or where users were compelled to travel to nearby towns to collect their orders. As per pre-festive projections, orders have now started to flow in from these rural areas. These include small villages like Palasner in Maharashtra, Abdasa in Gujarat, Kalsi in Uttarakhand, Chitkul in Himachal, Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu, amidst others.

“Our early analysis shows that users have shown a marked preference for buying everyday use products by utilising deals and additional discounts to maximise value for their purchases. There is also a strong demand for products for festive celebrations at home,” said Snapadeal Spokesperson.

Snapdeal also tied up with banks and wallets to give further enhanced discounts including 10-15 percent discounts from Bank of Baroda and RBL bank and cashback offers up to Rs 500 from Paytm. It is also running a festive promo code ‘DUM350’ which adds discounts up to Rs 350. All these are in addition to all other existing sale discounts, where many products are already marked down up to 80 percent.

Snapdeal shoppers have shown a high interest in products that help prepare for the festival season at home. Some of the interesting trends from Day 1 in various categories include – home products, small kitchen appliances like blenders, toasters, electric egg boilers sold briskly, multi-function kitchen tools like choppers, kitchen storage, towels & home linen, bedsheets, bedcovers, and home decor items from Rajasthan have been popular among shoppers, smart cleaning items especially mops, wipers, cleaning towels, disinfectants.

Traditional products like mandirs, pooja thalis, and prayer books sold 2X more from last year.

Fitness products and gym essentials like push-up bars, wrist supports, fitness gloves, hand grip strengthener, dri-fit t-shirts, tracks & shorts etc continued to be very popular among people, with many products being nearly 25 percent cheaper than last year

Everyday apparel with attractive discounts and on clearance sale, was popular with both men and women shoppers. People continue to favour comfortable clothing like Track pants, t-shirts, over formal. Masks in ethnic prints were popular.

Personal care products continued their recent trend of rising sales with shaving & grooming products for men and epilators, wax for women amongst the most bought products. Lotions and moisturisers were also picked.

Snapdeal’s ‘Kum Mein Dum’ sale ends October 20.