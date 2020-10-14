Retailers join festive cheer as Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price stores host The Big Billion Days

India’s homegrown Flipkart Group is set to bring festive cheer to millions of retailers and small businesses in the country with the launch of ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale across Best Price cash-and-carry stores as well as on the Flipkart Wholesale app from October 16 to October 21.

The Big Billion Days sale at 28 Best Price cash-and-carry stores across nine states in the country will feature attractive offers on more than 800 products across over 45 categories from more than 200 brands.

Best Price members can walk into Best Price stores or order conveniently from the Best Price website or app, and avail exclusive deals on a wide assortment of high-quality products across categories such as packaged food, home care, personal care, electronics & appliances and general merchandise.

The Flipkart Wholesale app, which currently serves 16 cities, is offering fashion brands such as Red Tape, Duke, Neva, Clovia, specially for ‘The Big Billion Days’ and has also introduced a new category for fashion accessories. The platform has also added 30,000 new styles across clothing and footwear from major fashion hubs of India – Tirupur, Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kanpur, Ludhiana, among others.

Fashion retailers will enjoy up to 10 percent savings on their first transaction on Flipkart Wholesale and additional benefits on bulk purchases as well.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale & Walmart India, said, “We are very excited to bring the benefits of ‘The Big Billion Days’ to our B2B businesses — Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price stores — for the very first time. This unique offer is a result of synergies realized by Flipkart and Walmart India coming together and bringing a great opportunity for retailers to boost sales and profitability. We believe this initiative will help yield significant savings for our B2B customers, bring festive cheer and contribute to the economy at large.”

The Flipkart Group had in July this year announced the acquisition of Walmart India Private Limited, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, to leverage the strong wholesale capabilities of the company and enable growth and prosperity for kiranas and MSMEs.

Through The Big Billion Days, Flipkart Wholesale including Best Price stores aim to bring attractive offers for the retail ecosystem and drive business growth for small businesses across the country during the festive season.