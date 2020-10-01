Adani Wilmar forays into handwash, sanitizers, with brand Alife

Adani Wilmar, the maker of the popular Fortune brand of edible oils and food products has expanded its range of personal care products by foraying into handwash and sanitizer segments.

Adani Wilmar had forayed into the personal care category with the launch of soap under the brand name Alife in 2019.

“Awareness regarding handwash and sanitizers has gone up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand has also risen sharply. We feel that this is the best time for us to foray into handwash and sanitizer segments,” said Ajay Motwani, Head – Marketing, Adani Wilmar.

The market for handwash products is estimated at Rs. 1,000 crores. However, the penetration of handwash is just 10 percent compared with 95 percent for soaps.

“The handwash category has grown at a CAGR of 15 percent over the last three years. However, we see increased adoption of liquid handwash, and expect it to grow at a CAGR of 30-40 percent in the next five years,” Motwani said further.

As far as sanitizers are concerned, the market has more than tripled from Rs. 150 crores in 2019 to an estimated Rs. 500 crore this year.

“Demand for sanitizers is likely to remain strong even after the Covid-19 pandemic is over. We expect a CAGR of 30-40 percent in the next five years,” he said further, adding that they plan to expand the portfolio with new variants and new SKUs in both segments.

The Alife lemon handwash is being launched in 200 ml bottle and 5L jars. It will give natural protection of Lemon and moisturizing goodness of Glycerin. Alife handwash will be priced at an attractive & affordable Rs 49 per bottle.

The Alife Neem Aloe Vera sanitizer is being launched in 50 ml and 200 ml bottles and 5L jars. It will give natural protection of Neem and moisturizing nourishment of Aloe Vera & Glycerin. Alife hand sanitizer contains 70 percent alcohol and provides 99.9 percent germ protection.

“We use handwash and sanitizer multiple times in a day. The excessive use results in rough skin. Alife comes with the added moisturization of Glycerin, which differentiates it from other market players.” Motwani added.

Adani Wilmar has also signed actress Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador for Alife soap. The company is the country’s largest manufacturer of soap noodles. Under soap, the company has expanded its portfolio to eight products by adding 2 new variants and 1 new SKU.