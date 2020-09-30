Amazon sellers expect sales growth in upcoming festive season: Nielsen

Around 85 percent small and medium businesses (SMB) selling products on Amazon expect an increase in their sales in the upcoming festive season, according to a survey.

The survey, commissioned by Amazon and conducted by Nielsen, showed that around 74 percent sellers also expect a recovery in business.

Around 89 percent respondents expect to reach out to new customers and 78 percent mentioned an increase in the visibility of their products as their expectation from the festive season.

The survey also showed that around 29 percent of the surveyed sellers are planning to make additional investments in seasonal hiring, training personnel, boosting inventory, and marketing-related activities to ensure a successful festive season.

The survey showed that around 27 percent of the sellers will launch new products this festive season.

Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India, said: “One of our key metrics for the festive season events is how our sellers gain. This festive season, helping our sellers recover and accelerate this business is more important than ever before. The findings from the study indicate that our efforts are in alignment with the needs and requirements of the sellers and small businesses.”

The study was conducted by Nielsen among over 2,000 Amazon sellers during September 12-22 in NCR-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Patna, Jaipur, and Rajkot.