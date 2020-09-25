OBEETEE enters the digital space

OBEETEE, the leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, launched its e-store. At a time, when ‘digital’ has become a compelling choice in most interactions – business and personal – the e-store shall prove to be a blessing in disguise for customers who have had to put their floor décor plans on hold because of the current pandemic.

The e-store will be launched on September 25, 2020, and will showcase all the offerings that customers have come to expect at brand’s retail store in Delhi, plus many exciting previews and news about future collections as well as designer collaborations.

Talking about the launch of e-store, Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, OBEETEE says, “It is undeniable that businesses around the world have been deeply affected by the pandemic. However, as a century-old company, we have always believed that resilience and positivity can enable us to view unprecedented challenges as gateways to more exciting realms. Adapting to this new normal can prove to be the best way forward. With the launch of the e-store, we are moving one step closer to our customers in a socially distanced world. Our entire range of carpets and rugs will now be readily available online for customers anywhere. Of course, it goes without saying that we will be adhering to the most stringent safety measures in our delivery processes. As always, a part of the proceeds will be allocated to the diverse social causes that we support.”

Adding further on the launch, Angelique Dhama, Chief Marketing Officer, OBEETEE, says, “When it comes to luxury floor furnishing, OBEETEE remains a fond favourite among décor connoisseurs all over India and around the world. With product offerings that encompass a vast array of materials and designs – including friendly price points – going digital was only a natural progression for the brand. This move becomes more vital amid the new social dynamic imposed by COVID-19. We also look forward to stimulating more immediate customer interaction and feedback with our 24/7 online presence.”

While orders in India will be delivered within 7 to 15 working days from the date of purchase, the momentum of international deliveries will depend on geographical proximity. Customers can also opt for doorstep/ contactless delivery, and resolve order documentation and product queries on WhatsApp.