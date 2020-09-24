Bonn Group launches tiffin cakes in orange, chocolate variants

With the aim of offering products with better taste and best quality ingredients in affordable price for mass segment of the society, leading FMCG player Bonn Group of Industries added a new range of tiffin cakes in their elaborative cake portfolio.

The moist and tender tiffin cakes will be available in three flavours – Orange, Chocolate and Classic – across the North Indian states of Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

In India, the cakes market is fragmented and is still growing owing to the product variants across packaging formats, flavours and sizes. The market vendors are developing new products with an emphasis on organic and gluten-free variants to increase their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. During uncertain times of COVID-19, comfort foods have been winning over customers for their long shelf-life and relatively low cost.

“In line of understanding the needs of consumer during the pandemic, when demand of comfort foods like biscuits, breads and cakes has gone up, we have introduced the Tiffin cake to meet the growing requirement. Consumers want hygienic and nutritious option for anytime snacking. These cakes are filling and satisfying and are a welcome change from the commonly available cakes in the market. The cakes are unique in its segment not only in shape but also in taste and serving size. The shape of the cake gives it a perfect option for anytime snacking and that also at an affordable price. Cake is something which is being liked by all the family members irrespective of their age-group. It’s one of the best and easy snacking option with tea and any other hot or cold beverages. This move will facilitate Bonn’s strategic expansion while assuring the brand remains sustainable and catering to people’s need in these changing times,” said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

The Bonn tiffin cakes are available in 30 grams packs priced at Rs 10.