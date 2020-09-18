‘Garden of Hope’, 30-ft art installation to spread message of positivity and hope at Phoenix Marketcity

One of the country’s largest and most sought after lifestyle and luxury destinations, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla is ready to reopen as the per directives of the Government of Maharashtra, following the strictest sanitization protocols and measures to ensure social distancing and safety for all.

The mall has steadily sustained its endeavor to patronize and curate pioneering initiatives within the arts, pushing the envelope and blurring the line between retail and aesthetics. However, this time the massive destination mall has decided to dip its creative brush into the pallet of hope and positivity. The mall has collaborated with renowned experiential design veteran and art director AaquibWani to create a breathtaking exquisite floral sculpture that send out a powerful message of hope to the world.

Titled ‘Garden of Hope’, this installation offers an immersive experience combining art and technology.The installation is a 30 ft tall structure standing on a flower bed made up of reflective mylar. The bed is covered with over 15,000 such flowers. With complex origami shapes of flowers, light, and movement that blend both the physical and digital, this exhibit gives you the opportunity to connect with nature in an elevated environment.

The mechanism used in the installation helps to create a pattern of the flowers opening and closing in tandem with each other. Keeping the hope alive of welcoming a new day and bringing in fresher perspectives, “Garden of Hope” showcases the blooming of flowers denoting life and prosperity after a dark time. The flowers blossoming give out the message of positivity and rebirth.

The importance of flowers in nature is everywhere – they feed insects, birds, animals and humans; provide natural medicines for humans and animals; and aid in reproduction and keeping nature alive. They even grow out of mucky waters and create beauties like the lotus – showing that no matter what the condition, life can and will always bloom again.

‘Garden of Hope’ in entirety is interpreted as the symbol of hope that gives patrons an opportunity to take back a very relevant message – even with difficulties, life will still create and go on and that is the beauty of everything on Earth.

“Phoenix Marketcity Kurla has been known for its steadfast support of art and constantly pushing the envelope to produce mesmerizing, large scaled artistic décor within its massive walls for the aesthete’s viewing pleasure. We believe art installations inspire and enliven the spirits of the customers. With the current situation this particular installation has been commissioned to instill hope, gratitude and positivity in our guests and to reinforce the importance of nature. The installation of colorful and beautiful flowers stands for gratitude, togetherness and is a symbol of hope and a new day, blooming bright and shining,” says, Amit Kumar Senior Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity, West.

“Collaborating with Phoenix Marketcity Kurla to design this installation has been a great experience. The mall is so spacious and tastefully designed; it lends itself to my aesthetic vision seamlessly, and complements the installation perfectly. The idea was to create something meaningful, in-keeping with the current situation, that transports you into another world and a place where people could come and be one with the installation,” says Artist Aaquib Wani.