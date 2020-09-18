Burger Singh signs master franchise deal in Gujarat

Burger Singh, India’s favourite brand of fusion burgers has signed a master franchise deal in Gujarat. The deal will see the company and the master franchise open 40 outlets within the next two years in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and other cities of the state.

The 40 outlets will be a mix of dine-in and take away outlets along with some strategically placed cloud kitchens. The master franchise will be seeking suitable sub-franchisees in the area.

The chain has capitalised on the unique Indian palate and has catapulted to new heights by fusing Indian flavours into western burgers. They have become extremely popular with their customers and are now one of the highest-selling burger chains in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Dehradun. The burger chain’s bid to remain innovative and in sync with regional expectations is highlighted in its wide range of customised vegetarian burgers that they plan to launch across various outlets in Gujarat.

“Gujarat has a vibrant food market with huge potential. Eating out is a major source of entertainment in the state, and the people love going out with friends and family to bond over a good meal. There is also a massive market for vegetarian food. We are already known for our wide range of vegetarian burgers, and we are introducing some very special vegetarian products, especially for Gujarat,” said Rahul Seth, Chief of Staff, Burger Singh.

“Our franchise options are the perfect opportunity for those who have an entrepreneurial appetite and propensity to progress at a good pace. With a proven business model, high returns on investment, quick service and delivery-focused outlets, we are seeking franchise partners in Gujarat to become a part of our vision to make Burger Singh one of the most loved burger chains in the country. Our model has worked really well in tier 2 cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad and Dehradun and we are confident it will do extremely well in Gujarat too,” he further added.

The master franchise in Gujarat has been taken up by Balaji FoodWorks, a company established by two aspiring and young entrepreneurs, Harshil Soni and Yash Patel. Hailing from industrial family background, they quit their corporate jobs to pursue their passion in the world of flavour and food.

Burger Singh is a homegrown brand that is taking on multinational conglomerates in the QSR sector, and its distinguishing factor is its menu, that is a rich blend of creativity and savoury flavours. Gujarat state can relish the exclusive taste of desi fusion burgers, such as Chotu Singh, United States of Punjab, Jai-Veeru Burgers, Bunty Pappeh Da Aloo, Malabar Express, among others and the unique customised drink named Tony Pappeh Da Jeera Soda.

#Yoursafetyfirst campaign launched by Burger Singh during the lockdown saw its popularity rise to new heights. Under the campaign, Burger Singh became the first burger chain in the country to provide access of the CCTV feeds to its kitchen thus winning over the trust of its customers who can authenticate the chain’s claim about safety and precautions through videos.

With an established international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London, the burger chain has nearly 50 outlets across India with another 20 franchises under fit-outs across the country. The company is currently focused on growth opportunities offered by smaller cities in India and has raised over US$ 6 Million in Series A funding from both strategic & angel investors to date with investors from both Zomato and Swiggy being a part of the mix