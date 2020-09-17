D-ALIVE becomes first Indian diabetic food brand to receive USDA Organic Certification

D-ALIVE has become the first Indian diabetic food brand to receive a USDA Organic Certification.

The brand caters to the growing diabetes market in India pegged to grow from US$ 567 million in 2017 to US$ 1.1 billion by 2023. The certification officially confirms D-Alive to be a brand that uses only natural ingredients, zero preservatives, non-GMO or artificial sweeteners. The brand’s inhouse controlled and monitored production facility in Mumbai is a testimony to the focus on quality and research.

USDA is a premier international certifying authority and a significant stakeholder in the growing organic food market in India and around the world.

“Diabetes can be controlled and Type 2 Diabetes can be reversed in many cases based on the food intake without compromising on taste and organic food is emerging as the silver bullet in the crusade against the dreaded lifestyle disease. Our products are not only organic, it is devoid of added sugar and gluten, which makes it stand out in the market,” says Sarrah Kapasi, CEO, D-Alive Foods.

Kapasi’s tryst with the Diabetes began at an early age with her father, a Type 1 diabetic for 25 years and the brands first consumer was able to control his ailment from a point of no return based on the food intake. Today along with her father, M.N Kapasi and childhood friend Alfiya Attarwala, Sarrah Kapasi has taken D-ALIVE to the top of the organic shelves in the nascent but growing diabetic food market.

D-ALIVE was incorporated in 2017 and has been growing at 300 percent since inception. The brand has a range of products including sauces, nut butters, turmeric lattes, drink premixes, snacks, sweet bites, desserts and glucose gels among others. The brand is available with leading retail chains and online shopping sites.