Dollar Industries Limited joins hands with HealthGuard to introduce anti-viral products

Dollar Industries Limited, one of India’s leading brands in the hosiery segment, has joined hands with Australia-based company, HealthGuard and curated a new range of anti-viral products. The initial range consists of anti-viral masks and innerwear for men. The safe cosmetic based chemistry of HG AMIC is 100 percent and skin-friendly and remains active on treated fabric achieving excellent wash performance.

“We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones as the pandemic is considered to be the most crucial global health calamity of the century. Keeping in mind our social responsibilities, Dollar Industries Limited has joined hands with HealthGuard, an Australia-based company that is a pioneer in innovative disease prevention technology for over 25 Years and curated a new range of anti-viral products. Made from cotton and non-woven fabrics, the product range features the perfect blend of science and comfort,” said Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

“The lifting of lockdown may expose us to more threats than before, as glitches in social distancing may occur despite the best control measures. So, these new anti–viral masks are an effective way to keep the virus at bay. We are with the consumers and the community in these troubled times. It’s time that we take the new normal in our stride! With our new range of products hitting the markets across offline and e-commerce platforms, I continue to look at Dollar Industries Limited as a brand that is innovative, responsible and optimistic,” he added.

Dollar anti-viral masks are priced at Rs 120 for a pack of 2 and the men’s innerwear comprising of vests, briefs and trunks are priced between Rs 130 to Rs 190 and are available across the country.