BWG Foods launches pioneering mobile self-checkout technology in Irish grocery retail stores

Leading retailer and wholesaler, BWG Foods, has become the first retail and FMCG business in Ireland to launch an innovative Scan, Pay & Go checkout technology, developed by MishiPay, as part of a new pilot scheme taking place across its retail network.

The pioneering pilot scheme, which is the next evolution of the mobile-scan checkout, will be trialled at two strategic locations within the BWG Foods retail estate. On successful completion of the pilot scheme, BWG Foods will look to provide the solution to independent retailers across its network of more than 1,000 SPAR, EUROSPAR, MACE, Londis, and XL stores, representing the largest rollout of the mobile technology globally.

The new Scan, Pay & Go technology is entirely contactless and frictionless, meaning it will facilitate greater in-store social distancing by allowing customers to scan and pay for items using their own mobile phone and is unique to the FMCG market. In addition, the software allows retailers to place limits on the quantity of goods purchased by each user, thereby helping to ensure better stock management.

Other benefits of the technology include greater convenience for customers, with less time queuing at checkouts, while also allowing customers to scan products remotely from home for Click & Collect or Home Delivery services reducing time spent in-store. It is anticipated that the technology will allow retailers to improve operational efficiencies by freeing up staff from checkouts to meet increasing demand in other areas of store operations, including foodservice.

This innovative mobile checkout technology, which went live at SPAR Cherrywood in Dublin and Londis Newcastle in Galway last week and marks MishiPay’s first foray into grocery and convenience, integrates with retailers’ existing IT systems without requiring any additional hardware, which will facilitate a rapid rollout if required.

Commenting on the launch of the pioneering technology, Chris Donnelly, IT Director, BWG Foods said: “The current pandemic has accelerated the need for consumer facing businesses to embrace new technologies that make shopping experiences safer, quicker and altogether more convenient. We’ve been exploring a number of different advanced solutions to enhance the convenience of our retailers’ offerings and we believe this innovation represents the next great evolution of grocery retailing in Ireland. We’re delighted to be partnering with a reputable and innovative business such as MishiPay, whose solution marks the ultimate consumerisation of technology and has the potential to deliver major benefits to both consumers and retailers alike.”