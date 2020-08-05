Yogeshwar Sharma rejoins Select Infrastructure as Executive Director and CEO

Yogeshwar Sharma has resigned from BKC Malls and rejoined Select Infrastructure as Executive Director and CEO.

He joined BKC Malls for a very short stint but as he could not shift to Mumbai, due to family and personal reasons, he resigned. He also could not relocate to Mumbai due to the outbreak of pandemic.

He has successfully led the country’s most admired shopping center, Select CITYWALK for 15 years since its inception.

He is a 1996 batch pass out of Executive Master’s in International Trade from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and has educational qualifications and credentials in science, law, finance and shopping center leasing and management and believes his drive to lead the company in best business policies. He has attended various executive management & development programs including educational programs held by International Council of Shopping Centre’s (ICSC) and programs organized by MECSC in the Middle East.