DLF Shopping Malls to go digital to promote contactless dining across malls

DLF Shopping Malls, the country’s largest physical marketplace has partnered with Inresto to create a contactless dining experience at restaurants and food courts across its malls. Starting with DLF Promenade, the service will also be available at DLF Cyberhub, Horizon Plaza, DLF 5 and DLF Mall of India in the coming time.

The digital technology will empower restaurants and food courts within DLF Shopping Malls to offer a seamless customer journey and a safe dining experience. With convenience features like digital menus, pre-ordering, table booking, digital payments and digital feedback. Thereby, minimizing the chances of touching common areas by guests.

This technology will help food courts and restaurants in the mall to reduce the wait time to the minimum. It will also enable restaurants to manage their operations at a capacity (as per social distancing norms) through its table management software.

For DLF Shopping Malls safety and well-being of consumers are the top concern and Contactless Dining is the first step in that direction for making diner’s experience safe and convenient.

Through DLF Malls Lukout app or by scanning the QR code customers will be able to:

– Browse through digital menus on their phones. It will ensure more safety and zero surface contact.

– Reserve tables at restaurants. It will improve social distancing.

– Pre-order their meals thereby cutting the wait time at restaurants and food courts.

– Check the hygiene and safety measures and rating of the outlet for assurance of safety.

– Give feedback to restaurants so that they can dial up their service.

– Earn loyalty points digitally for their frequent visits.

Customers looking for takeaways can simply pre-order the dishes, grab the items from the counter and check out by making contactless payments through their smartphones. Thus, making the entire in-mall experience seamless and contact-free, as much as possible.

Restaurants within the DLF Shopping Malls portfolio will be integrated with AI-powered video solutions from Staqu which will render specialised analytics on restaurant operations and bring the live feed to the diners helping them monitor safety parameters in the kitchen.

A live stream of the kitchen proceedings will also be available to the end customer on the Dineout app and assure them of the hygiene compliance and sanitization standards. This will help reinforce consumer confidence, thereby increasing quality footfalls to the restaurants.

Speaking on the partnership, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls said, “As we start re-opening our malls, our utmost priority is to provide a secure environment for our guests. So, we have partnered with Dineout’s inresto technology for enabling a contactless F&B service. We want to offer an unparalleled experience to our customers which is driven by technology innovation and making their visits enjoyable without compromising on safety and hygiene.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout said, “The post COVID era would see significant changes in malls from an operations perspective to comply with safe distancing measures within the mall. With our partnership, we are embarking our entry into retail space with inresto technology which will not only help in adjusting to the new demands but also managing the crowd and maintaining the social distancing within the food courts and in restaurants. Our product suite will ensure complete peace of mind for diners as they enjoy exciting experience and create new memories at their favourite F&B outlets housed in DLF Shopping Malls portfolio.”