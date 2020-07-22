HUL logs 7 pc rise in net profit at Rs 1,881 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 7 percent growth in standalone net profit for the first quarter (April-June) of FY21 at Rs 1,881 crore.

During the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,755 crore.

The company, in a regulatory filing, reported a 4.43 percent rise in total income during the period under review to Rs 10,716 crore.

“In a challenging context of COVID-19 disrupting markets and operations, HUL has delivered a resilient performance with turnover growth of 4 percent and profit after tax and before exceptional items growing 7 percent,” it said.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “While constraints continue due to restrictions in several parts of the country and the near-term demand outlook remains uncertain, we remain well positioned to drive competitive, profitable and responsible growth. The long-term structural opportunity of FMCG in India also remains intact.”