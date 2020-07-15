Amazon introduces smart shopping cart

Amazon has introduced a smart shopping cart – Dash Cart – that makes a quick grocery trip even quicker by allowing you to skip the checkout line.

The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items that customers put in the cart. When they exit through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane, sensors automatically identify the cart, and the payment is processed using the credit card on the Amazon account.

The cart has some convenient features for grocery shopping, including a screen at the top where customers can access their Alexa Shopping List to check items oﬀ and view their subtotal. In addition, every cart is equipped with a coupon scanner where customers can quickly apply store coupons as they shop.

Amazon Dash Cart is specifically designed for small- to medium-sized grocery trips and fits two grocery bags. You can shop our entire grocery selection using the cart.

The cart will be available at the Amazon grocery store in Woodland Hills, CA coming this year.