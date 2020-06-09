Pizza Hut to start contactless dine-in in India

As restaurants prepare to resume operation in Unlock 1.0, Pizza Hut, India’s most trusted and loved pizza brand, will now offer contactless dine-in across all operational stores in India. The company will continue its contactless delivery and takeaway facility as well, which has been functioning throughout the lockdown.

With contactless dine-in in stores, right from accessing the menu via QR to making payments, the entire process intends to be completely digitized. All stores are sanitizing kitchens and dining areas frequently and will continue following the regulatory protocols and guidelines issued by the government, WHO and FSSAI. Every store will do temperature checks of walk-in customers and staff. Masks will be worn by restaurant staff at all times. Sanitizers have been installed at key touch points and servers will wash and sanitize their hands every 30 minutes. Ordering stations and seating have been re-aligned to maintain social distancing norms at all times. There will also be an extra food service table with each sit-down table, where the food will be placed by staff and the customer will pick it up and serve on their own.

Talking about contactless dine-in, Neha, Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India said, “Initial hesitation in dining out, will soon be replaced by cautious visits to malls and restaurants, and contactless dine-in will be the centerpiece of futuristic tomorrow for casual dining or quick-service chains. Our motto is to serve ‘trust’ in every bite and our entire focus is on ensuring utmost Safety and Hygiene, both for customers and employees. Our contactless dine-in estates are safe and enable our valued customers to experience the completely digital process right from viewing the menu via QR codes placed on the table to making payments.”

“People and technology are both key to making the Dine-in experience as safe as possible. And we are ensuring adequate training and SOPs for people while using technology to enable contactless seamlessly.” added Neha.

To ensure highest standard of food preparation and handling, Pizza Hut has upgraded all its existing stringent safety and hygiene processes across India. The brand has been transparent about how the food is prepared, packed and delivered via its end-to-end contactless process and Takeaway which in turn gives much needed assurance to customers that the food they are consuming has not been touched by any other hand. Pizza Hut has also trained their restaurant staff as per upgraded Safety and Hygiene norms using several in-person and digital tools. In addition, daily checks by store leads and quarterly inspection by area coaches are done to ensure that food safety, restaurant hygiene and brand standards are understood and implemented by all working staff.