Watch Video: Cantabil draws stringent protocols around sanitization & social distancing, re-opens stores across India

Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, as well as with the permission from local authorities, Cantabil – one of India’s leading apparel brands, re-opened all its exclusive brand stores in the orange and green zones across the country.

All the stores were rigorously sanitized before restarting the business; in addition to the protocols set by the administration, the brand has also rolled out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the well-being of both staff and customers.

Special training is being conducted to encouraging everyone to follow hygiene and safety advisories. The staff working at the store have been urged to use private vehicles while commuting, they would have to go through thermal temperature check every day. Wearing a face mask has been made mandatory for store staff and a contactless method for greeting has to be practiced. Sanitizers have been placed at all entry and exit points in the store.

In order to promote social distancing, the stores will operate with 50 percent staff strength with staggered days. Floor markings have been made to ensure a distance of 1.5 m between employees & customers, with a defined number of customer occupancy at a time basis the store size. Customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customers.

Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil, sharing details about the re-opening said, “We all are going through trying times, and this is a first of its kind situation that any industry is dealing with. With the new guidelines in place, we are hopeful to infuse some life to the business and the economy. While opening the stores is critical for the revival of the economy, we would like to reiterate the fact that, the health and wellness of our customers and employees are of paramount importance to us and we would not compromise with it in any way.”

The brand has allowed the use of trial rooms, however, the clothes tried by the customers will be kept in separate boxes for 24 hours, and will later be sanitized.