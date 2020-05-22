Hershey India partners with Swiggy and Dunzo to launch the online ‘Hershey Happiness Store’

Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, one of the world’s leading snacking giants, has partnered with delivery apps, Swiggy and Dunzo.

Hershey has launched their online brand store Hershey Happiness Store on these two online delivery apps. Shoppers can now choose from a wide range of Hershey products such as Hershey’s Kisses, Hershey’s Bar, Brookside chocolates, Hershey’s Syrup, Hershey’s Milkshake, Hershey’s Cocoa Powder, Hershey’s Spreads, Sofit Soy Milk, Sofit Almond Milk, Sofit Protein Cookies and Smart Cook Tomato Puree just by clicking a button. Swiggy and Dunzo will deliver Hershey’s much-loved brands and products to the shopper’s doorstep in select cities.

The partnership with Swiggy is operational in New Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, while the partnership with Dunzo is live in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Hershey is looking to scale up these associations to more locations over the next few months.

Speaking on these partnerships, Herjit Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India said, “We are in unprecedented times and it is imperative that we find innovative ways to bring our loved brands to our consumers. We are happy to have partnered with both Swiggy and Dunzo to bring the goodness of the Hershey range of products to our consumer’s doorstep, in a safe and convenient way.”

The Hershey Happiness Store addresses the challenges faced by shoppers due to the current lockdown. Families are increasingly cooking delightful snacks at home with Hershey’s products and the online store is an additional avenue for consumers to access Hershey’s loved products, in addition to existing retail stores and e-commerce platforms.