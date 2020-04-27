GRADO launches anti-viral fabrics with NEO TECH® technology

With the intention of creating one mega-brand which caters to a wide range of consumer psychographics, GRADO had invested in bringing together WORSTEDS from the house of OCM and TR/BI-STRETCH fabrics from the house of GBTL (which were earlier marketed under respective brand names – OCM & GRASIM Suiting), under the umbrella brand ‘GRADO’.

Being a market leader in innovation and excellence, the brand has been supplying specialty anti-microbial fabrics to multiple brands – both domestic and abroad. However, in the wake of COVID-19, GRADO has come up with NEO TECH® technology wherein the products are high quality, utilitarian and have a shield against bacteria and viruses alike.

NEO TECH® is a unique technology developed by the Donear group companies, perfected by brand GRADO at its manufacturing units. The fabric is revolutionary and has been certified by top-laboratories such as NABL accredited Bio Tech Services. Leveraging NEO TECH® techniques, GRADO has developed specially designed anti-viral and anti-bacterial fabrics that inhibits growth and retention of micro-organisms, making them safe and hygienic.

GRADO NEO TECH® fabrics have been certified safe to wear/ use for any kind of garment – suits/ jackets/ trousers. These fabrics retain their properties up to even 50 washes, and are suited for everyday wear. Currently, we are geared up to take on bulk orders and should be able to roll out to the market within a few days of lockdown being lifted.

Trusted by their business partners, and known for their legacy – GBTL (formerly GRASIM Suiting and Gwalior Suitings) and OCM under the brand – GRADO has continued to garner a lot of admiration for this new and need-of-the-hour product.

These fabrics have received wide acclaim from multiple industries – hospitality, hospitals, aviation, uniform providers (for schools/ universities/ factories), big-wigs from the retail industry and from the defense sectors. Multiple large-scale production orders from these industries are pouring in too. We have recently closed a large order with a Police Department with a major state of India.

We are also in the middle of running a pan-India TV ad campaign (including on top-shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata on Doordarshan), educating the consumers about this remarkable product and its benefits.

Commenting on the range, Rajendra Agarwal, Mentor, GRADO said, “We have been investing in R&D since a very long time. We have been pioneers in introducing a lot of innovative products in the market in the past as well with products such as STREEZA (4-way stretch fabric), ICE-touch (making you 5 degrees cooler) and Uncrushable (for wrinkle resistance) amongst others, which are continuing to fare extremely well. NEO TECH® is the latest addition to that long list.”

“Given the current world situation, we wanted to be in a position to offer a more hygienic product choice to the market post this lock-down; and what could be better than anti-viral clothing that can be worn by anyone and everyone. We are really happy about the outcome and also feel proud about contributing to the nation during these trying times,” he added.