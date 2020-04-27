NIVEA India partners with Zomato and Swiggy for safe home delivery of daily hygiene essentials

NIVEA has partnered with Zomato and Swiggy in multiple cities of India to ensure safe home deliveries of essential hygiene products, directly to the consumers’ doorstep in 60-90 minutes. As a trusted skincare brand, NIVEA aims to cater to the daily hygiene needs of the consumers staying at home, by providing ease of availability and accessibility of their essential products during the nationwide lockdown.

This service which was started in Mumbai last week is already available for consumers in more than 30 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Kanpur. The brand aims to scale this up to more than 100 cities in the coming week. A first-of-its-kind collaboration between a food-service aggregator and a skincare brand, this initiative aims to give consumers uninterrupted access to everyday essential hygiene products without them having to step outside the safety of their homes.

To deliver the products safely, strict measures are being ensured at every step of the process. Clean hygienic conditions & safe social distancing is ensured while handling of the products. Delivery riders are required to follow strict personal hygiene practices by the apps like wearing masks, regular washing & sanitizing hands and temperature checks. The option of cashless transactions and contactless deliveries is also available for consumers.

Speaking on the initiative, Sailesh Viswanathan, Sales Director – NIVEA India said, “As a responsible skincare brand, this initiative reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to their daily hygiene essentials. In times of crisis, we stand together and work together to ensure safety of the consumers by delivering products safely & directly to their doorsteps.”

To avail this service, consumers need to open Zomato or Swiggy app on their phones and look for the ‘NIVEA Care Shop’ under the market or groceries section. The consumers can then place orders for their NIVEA essential hygiene products from the comfort of their homes and choose from multiple cashless transaction options to get a safe and contactless delivery to their doorsteps in 60-90 minutes.