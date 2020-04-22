Reliance Jio Mart and Facebook join forces to empower and enable small kiranas to grow and create job opportunities

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has announced a long-term partnership between Reliance Jio and Facebook Inc. “I am here to share with you some exciting news. All of us at Reliance and Jio are delighted to welcome Facebook Inc. as our long-term and esteemed partner. At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians. Together, our two companies will accelerate India’s digital economy to empower, to enable and to enrich you. Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading digital society. Over the past few years, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have become a part of our daily life,” he said in a video message.

“The combined power of Jio’s world-class connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people will offer innovative new solutions to each one of us. In the very near future, Jio Mart – Jio’s new digital commerce platform – and WhatsApp will empower nearly three crore Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means that all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops. At the same time, small kiranas can grow their businesses and use this digital technology to create new employment opportunities in the days to come. Over time, this winning technology recipe will be extended to serve other key stakeholders of Indian society – our kisans, our small and medium enterprises, students and teachers, healthcare providers and above all our women and youth who form the foundation of our New India, ” he added.