ITC Savlon accelerates innovation to help fight against COVID-19

In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, health stipulations have mandated two important facets to help protect against the deadly virus – hand hygiene and the hygiene of frequently touched surfaces.

Hand hygiene is critical and continues to be in conversation with educative programmes to enhance awareness and the introduction of handwashes and hand sanitisers like Savlon Hexa. The relevance and the importance of surface disinfection is increasingly being accepted now. Frequently touched surfaces are high contact areas through which germs are transmitted and can increase chances of infection. Many have adopted home made, often cumbersome, ways to clean such surfaces. At times, the disinfection is not very effective due to the design of the surface, making nooks difficult to reach.

To make this new routine more convenient and very effective, ITC’s leading hygiene brand Savlon announced the launch of Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray. The easy to use spray kills 99.99 percent germs around home including virus, bacteria, molds and fungi. It also kills commonly contagious viruses like H1N1, Rotavirus and Norovirus.

Tables, door knobs, chairs, sofas, etc. are spaces in homes and commercial areas that are touched often by several people. Cleaning these areas properly is critical to maintain the health and hygiene of the people who come in contact with these surfaces and their families. The zero-contact Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray disinfects and deodorizes in one easy step. Its unique spray formula can be used on various hard and soft surfaces alike, leaving behind a fresh and pleasant smell while killing 99.99 percent germs. The active ingredients in this formulation also kills certain antibiotic resistant germs. Spray once on these high contact areas through which germs are transmitted, and allow it to air dry. There is no need to wipe it down.

Speaking on augmentation of Savlon’s portfolio, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care, ITC Limited said, “Savlon has accelerated the launch of effective products in this unprecedented battle against COVID-19. We picked up this need to disinfect surfaces in our consumer work and decided to quickly introduce it into the market. This has been possible only due to ITC’s research and development capabilities and strengths in innovation and distribution. The innovative Savlon Surface Disinfectant spray introduces a hassle-free and convenient way to effectively clean hard and soft frequently touched surfaces. Disinfecting homes and surfaces will continue to be a critical need hereon and a zero-contact disinfectant like Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray, which does not need a subsequent wipe down, will definitely help prevent transfer of disease-causing germs. The development and the subsequent launch across India in a short period of time, is a testament to innovative and passionate teams of ITC, working round the clock in this fight against the virus.”

The Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray is the second consecutive launch by Savlon during the lockdown period, the first being Savlon’s advanced hand sanitizer Savlon Hexa for quick and persistent action.

Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray is available in a spray pack of 170g priced at Rs 159. It is being rolled out across retail channels and online platforms throughout the country.