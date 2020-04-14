GOFRUGAL offers free applications for kirana stores to go online for next six months

GOFRUGAL, one of India’s fastest growing cloud- ERP company, is waiving the cost of their online ordering and delivery management applications for up to 6 months till September 30. Through this announcement, GOFRUGAL is committed to helping as many small retailers as possible.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the retail eco-system has seen some drastic changes. In India it is estimated that there are near 12 millions of small and medium neighborhood stores, out of which only 25 lakh stores are functioning currently. With government enforcing strict regulations, retailers selling essential goods are experiencing challenges in a very different way. Some of the challenges include slowed down of operations owing to logistics issue, cash flow, maintaining social distancing and ways to serve the consumers with online ordering and delivery.

With continued lockdown across major cities in India, consumers are returning to their neighborhood kiranas for their daily needs. They are not well equipped to serve customers in their channel of choice be it phone, WhatsApp or even online ordering. GOFRUGAL which works with over 5,000+ kirana stores across the country understood that kirana stores are all-season business and it’s important to help them become Omnichannel. Working with aggregators for ordering and delivery or building their own platform costs them time or money. Empowering them with an online ordering App with their own brand also brings them added control as they are able to provide better experience to his favorite customers. While kiranas are doing their bit to contribute to the society, GOFRUGAL wanted to ease/reduce the financial burden of these retailers. Through this announcement, they believe many more stores apart from the existing customers will also benefit by leveraging technology.

The free bundled solution will help these store owners in two ways:

OrderEasy: The store can set up an exclusive branded android app/iOS app through which their consumers can order from. Orders are automatically pushed into the POS making it easier for retailers to measure and improve their capability. The ordering experience is made similar to fav apps where order is punched only when item is available.

GoDeliver: This app will help manage their deliveries efficiently. Also helps owners control this rush by streamlining deliveries, sharing the most optimum routes with the delivery staff. Tracking the delivery, location and even rescheduling or canceling is made simple and easy for the business owners

“These are difficult times. During such lockdown when there is a need for essentials goods, our neighbourhood kirana stores are the ones who have stepped up to help us. To further empower the efforts of these retailers, we at GOFRUGAL, are offering our gratitude by providing free solutions till September 2020,” said, Kumar Vembu, CEO and Founder, GOFRUGAL.

“These applications will enable the store owners to practice social distancing and also continue to provide services with online ordering and contactless delivery. All these functions can be managed at their fingertips using our app. Going forward we aim to upgrade all the kirana stores into a smart platform where they can continue to enjoy the benefits,” added Vembu.