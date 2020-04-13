COVID-19: Hamdard National Foundation releases Rs 25 lakh towards PM Cares Fund

Hamdard National Foundation, that owns a legacy of more than 100 years and is one of India’s largest and trustworthy names with brands like RoohAfza under its umbrella, has donated an amount of Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund.

The donation has been released by Hamdard National Foundation’s Committee – Hamdard Education and Cultural Aid (HNF–HECA), as a contribution to deal with any kind of emergency and distress situation amidst the Coronavirus outbreak to support the government during this pandemic. Hamdard National Foundation India (HNF) is a Society that was formed in 1964, and since then has been rigorously working in the fields of education, healthcare and skill development for the betterment of the society.

Hammad Ahmed, Chairman, HNF, said, “Hamdard National Foundation, stands with the Prime Minister, in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has engulfed India and the world. We welcome the PM’s initiative in launching the PM – Cares Fund intending to deal with any kind of emergency, such as posed by the COVID 19. As this is exactly why the Foundation was set up by us, we have transferred an amount of Rs 25 lakh towards the PM – Cares Fund.”

HNF supports the PM Cares Relief Fund along with urging all our beloved consumers and trade partners to adhere to the government guidelines and stay safe. Our hearts and wishes go out to those who have been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus directly or indirectly.