L’Oréal’s ambassador Laurent Decreton passes away

On April 5, Laurent Decretron, age 57, breathed his last. Shock waves went through the hair and salon industry, and even days later, stakeholders cannot believe that they have lost a living legend. With 25 years of experience in the industry, he was an ambassador with L’Oréal Professionnel and artistic director at Haute Coiffure Française.

On Laurent Decreton’s website, there’s a statement posted by his salons’ team: “He has never stopped to give us daily his unique and exceptional artistic talent, his smiles, his kindness, his empathy, but also to influence us with his expectations and rigorousness.”

“To all of you who knew him, may you continue to carry in your heart the beautiful spirit and the values of this artist, who kept his childhood spirit every morning knowing how to marvel at the beauty of people and the world.”

A man of exceptional talent, Laurent was exactly as his team has described him. Knowledgeable, creative and humble, his work reflected his innate passion for hairdressing. His collections were mostly inspired by his travels around the world and it shines through in his latest collection for SS20 titled Infigenia. It’s a beautiful take on oceans and features irregular fringes, clean lines, short haircuts, and messy braids.

Laurent was the recipient of several international awards and the owner of two salons in France. He commanded great respect internationally, and in India, he was addressed as Master. His death sent shock waves through those who knew him and had worked with. Sharing his grief, Deepak Jalhan, creative director at Looks Privé in Delhi had posted his sentiments on a social media platform. It said, “The global hairdressing industry has lost one of its finest talent – an inspiration to many. Rest in peace #LaurentDecreton, you will be missed.”

Shweta Sahni, Education Head at L’Oreal Professionnel posted, “Rest in peace my dear friend Lolo!!! Don’t believe I will never see you again!!! The most humble soul, a legend, magician… gone to soon. You will always be in our hearts. Miss you Laurent.”