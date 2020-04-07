Tata Consumer Products appoint Sunil D’Souza Managing Director & CEO

Sunil Alaric D’Souza assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products on Apri 04, 2020.

Tata Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the merger of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL). Sunil D’Souza, an engineering graduate and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) brings in nearly three decades of experience working with some of the marquee brands in the country. He takes office as Tata Consumer Products pursues its plans to serve the aspirations of consumers across the country.

”It is an interesting time to be part of Tata Consumer Products’ growth story. The Company has an impressive portfolio of brands, which play in categories with huge headroom for growth, and there are clear plans to further strengthen their position and reach. We will be focusing on leveraging synergies and our strong food & beverage platform to build a differentiated consumer products company.

The present situation in the country and across the world is unprecedented but I am confident that we will emerge stronger from these challenging times,” said D’Souza after assuming office.

Tata Consumer Products’ bouquet of consumer brands include its iconic brands, such as Tata Tea, Tata Salt and Tetley, with a combined reach of over 200 million households in India. The Company has significant presence in the international beverages market. It intends to further build on the strong platform provided by its market leading positions in tea and salt by investing in R&D, branding, marketing, manufacturing and distribution to create a stronger and larger food and beverage platform.