COVID-19: EsselWorld becomes the first amusement park to contribute every day meals to daily wagers

Known for being India’s first amusement park, EsselWorld has always believed in serving and taking care of their guests and visitors first. The 30-year-old park has joined hands with BMC to become the first amusement park to serve food to the daily wagers along with an initiative to serve to the adiwasis in Uttan.

The food is being sourced, prepared and sealed by a sealing machine that ensures the hygiene of the food at the EsselWorld premises by the staff. These food packages are then transported to JB Nagar, Andheri (W) distributing to the daily wagers and also transported to the Adiwasis of Uttan Village.

This activity was initiated on March 30 and the EsselWorld staff has distributed about 14,200 packaged meals till date and additionally has also started distributing meals to Poddar Hospital where 300 packaged food were supplied to them.

“It is a difficult period for all of us, but we at EsselWorld will strive to do our best for the Mumbaikars. It is our privilege to serve those people who eat and live basis on the daily wages they earn or have been disconnected from the city. At our end we have ensured of taking care of the hygiene of the food and hence our staff members have been preparing the food with clean and sanitised hands wearing masks. We also procured a sealing machine to seal the food packets to double ensure the hygiene of the food. We would like to thank some of the Government department officials who have been very helpful and have been cooperating in the food distribution process, especially officials from the Collector’s office, RTO, MCGM and Police department who have joined hands with us and are supporting us in this noble cause,” said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Head, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd.