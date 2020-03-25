Sameer Aggarwal promoted as CEO of Best Price, Walmart India

Retail giant Walmart on Wednesday announced to promote Sameer Aggarwal as Chief Executive Officer of Best Price, Walmart India, saying that Krish Iyer has retired from full-time management and will assume the role of an advisor to Best Price, Walmart India after a successful eight years with the company.

Currently the Deputy CEO, Aggarwal will report to Dirk Van den Berghe, Executive Vice President and Regional CEO of Asia and Global Sourcing, in the new role, effective from April 1.

“Aggarwal led the charge to make our proposition more customer centric, developing digital offerings to prepare for our omnichannel services in the future,” Van den Berghe said in a statement.

“He’s also a strong people leader who exemplifies our Walmart values of service, respect, excellence and integrity. I look forward to seeing him make a greater impact for our Best Price members and associates in India,” he added.

Aggarwal joined Walmart India in April 2018 as Executive Vice President overseeing strategy and administration.

“Best Price, Walmart India remains a great place to work and a great partner to our members and suppliers. We have thrived under Krish’s leadership and I am grateful for all he has done to build the Best Price Walmart brand in India and strengthen relationships with our key stakeholders,” said Aggarwal.

Walmart partnered Bharti in 2007 for its cash-and-carry business in India and went on its own in 2013.

Walmart India owns and operates 28 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in 9 States across India and has integrated omnichannel in all stores. It has opened 2 Fulfillment Centres in India.

“It is bittersweet to leave Walmart, but I am confident that Sam will be able to take the business to the next level,” said Iyer who will work with Aggarwal until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

Walmart’s Best Price Modern Wholesale cash-and-carry business serves more than 1 million members, with more than 95 percent sourcing from within India.

Walmart Labs has over 3,500 associates developing cutting-edge retail and e-commerce technology in India.