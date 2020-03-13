Ritu Kumar expands footprint in the Middle East with the launch on Namshi.com

Keeping pace with the digital-savvy shoppers and expanding its presence in the Middle East, Ritu Kumar, one of the largest and most respected designer wear brands in India, is now available on Namshi.com, the unique online retail experience for the region.

This marks Ritu Kumar’s first e-commerce presence on a Middle Eastern shopping platform apart from the two retail stores at Dubai Festival City and Burjaman City Centre Mall.

Launched with Ritu Kumar & Label Ritu Kumar’s Spring Summer 2020 collection, Namshi.com is a perfect choice for the fashion-conscious and cosmopolitan young customer that shops on the platform for its aspirational yet accessible product selection, huge choice of brands and authentically urban aesthetic.

Commenting on the launch, Amrish Kumar, CEO, Ritu Kumar said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the presence of Ritu Kumar and Label Ritu Kumar on Namshi.com. It has always been our endeavor to provide exceptional customer experience on every platform be it our stores or e-commerce websites. Our association with Namshi.com is in sync with the brand’s plan for the region. The portal champions digital innovation with its free app and mobile friendly website making it the ultimate fashion destination for the younger generation. We are certain that our young patrons will enjoy this experience as much as they enjoy shopping at our stores.”