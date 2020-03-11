Global retail industry venture financing deals total US$ 772.14m in January 2020

Total retail industry venture financing deals in January 2020 worth US$ 772.14m were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24.6 percent over the previous month and a rise of 9.7 percent when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at US$ 704.01 million.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth US$ 358.67 million. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at US$ 358.67 million.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for retail industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in January 2020 was the US with 14 deals, followed by India with five and China with four.

In 2020, as of the end of January 2020, retail venture financing deals worth US$ 772.14 million were announced globally, marking an increase of 45.7 percent year-on-year.

Retail industry venture financing deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five retail industry venture financing deals accounted for 76.2 percent of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five retail venture financing deals stood at US$ 588.3 million, against the overall value of US$ 772.14 million recorded for the month.

The top five retail industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

– Greenoaks Capital Management, Jackson Square Ventures, Olive Tree Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II and Zola Global Investors’ US$ 250 million venture financing of Alto

– The US$ 139 million venture financing of Colibri- ManoMano by Eurazeo, General Atlantic, Kismet Holdings, Bpifrance Financement, Piton Capital and Temasek Holdings (Private)

– Alibaba Group Holding, China Create Capital, Joy Capital, Qiming Venture Capital, Strategy Capital and Zhenge Fund’s US$ 88.3 million venture financing of Shihui Group

– The US$ 60 million venture financing of Home Interior Designs E-commerce by EDB Investment, Tahoe Investment Group, KHARIS CAPITAL, Mercer (Singapore) and Nicholas Cator

– Apax Digital Fund, Comerica Bank, New Enterprise Associates, Santo Domingo Family and TriplePoint Capital’s venture financing of Moda Operandi for US$ 51 million.