Customer Experience Does Matter: Kiko Milano introduces experiential zone

Kiko Milano, founded in 1997 in Milan, has revolutionised how cosmetics are sold globally. The brand identifies the major beauty trends of the moment and make them accessible to consumers. Combining the quality and creativity rooted in its Italian DNA, it has conquered the most demanding and diverse beauty addicts with an endless range of shades, tones and textures to satisfy every professional and personalised make-up requirement. At present, the brand has over 900 stores and is available in 22 markets.

Talking about the brand, Abhishek Bhattacharya, Country Director, Kiko Milano India says, “The brand entered the Indian market in 1997. The journey of the brand in India has been slow because first we wanted to understand the psyche of Indian consumers and how they would accept an Italian makeup brand. Once the brand was accepted well by consumers, we started looking forward to expanding our presence in the country.”

“So far, we have 8 exclusive brand outlets and 2 shop-in-shops in Shoppers Stop. Apart from opening 8-10 new touchpoints, we are looking forward to expanding our online presence on prominent portals Nykaa, Myntra and Amazon,” he adds.

Going ahead, the beauty brand is planning to launch its own app by 2020. Through this app, customers will get access to many exclusive things which are only for the app. The brand will be integrating the app with its EBOs as soon as it is launched.

What’s Different

To stay abreast of evolving consumer needs, Kiko Milano offers a wide range of products in categories like skin, lips and eyes.

“We introduce a new collection every 2-3 months. It helps in giving newness to the brand and keeps our consumers engaged,” Bhattacharya says.

To enhance consumer experience further, the brand has introduced a ‘look book’ concept, where it has introduced 5 different looks – natural, glamour, fashion, classic and contemporary bridal – using their own products. Consumers can try these looks in their newly introduced Experiential Zone and buy products accordingly.

“To give a first-hand experience to consumers, we have created an Experiential Zone in our Ambience Mall store. Consumers can use and experience our products in this zone and then buy accordingly,” Bhattacharya states.

The brand will be launching this service in two more outlets in DLF Promenade and DLF Mall of India respectively. All the upcoming stores will also have this experience zone.

The Road Ahead

The brand, that has 1,800 SKUs to offer and an average ticket size of Rs 2,000. This year, it experienced 20 percent like-to-like growth.

“In the next five years, we aim to be a Rs 250 crore company,” Bhattacharya concludes.