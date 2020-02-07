PepsiCo IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2020 honours outstanding performers in foodservice biz

Innovative Indian foodservice and retail concepts are coming of age, and to honour these exciting and innovative foodservice formats and food retail professionals, IMAGES Group presented PepsiCo IMAGES Foodservice Awards on the second day of India Food Forum 2020.

Here is the list of awardees:

IMAGES Most Admired SOLOx Speaker of the Year: Munaf Kapadia, The Bohri Kitchen (Awardee); Pawan Sahari, Youngest Restaurateur (1st Runner-Up); Nidhi Singh, Samosa Singh (2nd Runner-Up); Karan Tanna, Ghost Kitchens India (3rd Runner-Up); Pooja Baid, Piccadilly Square (4th Runner-Up)

IMAGES Most Admired QSR Chain of the Year: Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Chain of the Year: Cafes & Juice Bars: The Thick Shake Factory

IMAGES Most Admired Chain of the Year: Ice-cream & Dessert Parlours: The Chocolate Room

IMAGES Most Admired Dine-in Chain of the Year: Barbeque Nation

IMAGES Most Admired Launch of the Year: Naturals Now, Juhu, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Innovation of the Year: Compass Group

IMAGES Most Admired Food Brand of the year creating an impact on Health & Nutrition (Powered by Griffith Foods): Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Food Court of the Year: Pixel, Forum Shantiniketan, Bengaluru (Awardee); Orion Mall, Bengaluru (Runner-Up)

IMAGES Most Admired Food Court Operator of the Year: Travel Food Services

IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year: Mimmo Organics (Awardee); Sprinteriors (1st Runner-Up); Perpule (2nd Runner-Up); Kocoatrait (3rd Runner-Up); Serapheena (4th Runner-Up)

NRAI Indian Icon of the Year: Dr A K Tyagi, ED, Haldiram Group

IMAGES EXCELLENCE AWARD for Group of the Year: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.