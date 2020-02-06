CEOs and regional supermarket players predict growth to be fueled by customization and assortment of products

At India’s largest food retail intelligence event, India Food Forum 2020, industry leaders from grocery segment shared sharp insights on the Indian industry and presented ideas to drive its growth. India Food Forum 2020 began on February 05 at the Renaissance Hotel, Mumbai.

The closing session flagged of with a category insights from grocers. After a lively and interactive discussion, the group collectively identified that ‘cheap and best’ products are not possible. They also felt that there has to be a realignment of purposes. Both online and offline presence is equally important in regional markets. Also desire for healthier alternatives is driving growth in these markets. The key to better performance is how many times can one turn over the inventory. They felt that the two main ingredients for grocery success in local and regional markets will be the right assortment of products based on demographics, areas, etc and retaining of skilled manpower.

This session was moderated by Kabir Gossain, Customer Director- Modern Trade, Unilever, Seema Modi, Director, Packaged Foods, Marketing & SRD, Trent Hypermarket, the engagement was facilitated by Seshu Kumar, National Head- Buying and Merchandising, Big Basket.

Among the participants some of the leading local Supermarket chains. Bhagirath Jalan, MD, Jalan Retail; Biyas Roy, ED, Arambagh. Foodmart, C. Gopalakrishnan, Founder, N Supermarkets, Darpan Agarwal, Director, Balaji Grand Bazar; Dhirendra Chopra, MD, Osia Hyper Retail; Kirit Maganlal, Founder & CEO, Magsons Group; Rajesh Francis, MD Magsons Retail and Distribution; Yash Agarwal, ED, Ratnadeep Retail; Sunil Sanklecha, Founder and MD, Nuts N Spices; Vajrali Momin, Group Director, Hearty Mart and Laxmichand Gada, Proprietor, Society Stores.

This was followed up by the CEO Conclave. The topic for this discussion was CEO Thinkpad: The Dynamics of Everchanging Grocery Business and How CEOs are coping to get ready for the next decade.

At this conclave the CEOs felt the competition was heating up and nimbleness was the key to success. Online and Offline both will play important roles. Regional likes of the consumers will be an important part of the strategy.

Among the panelist were Jamshed Daboo, MD, Trent Hypermarkets; Hardeep Singh, CEO, 7-Eleven India; Dhananjay Sen Gupta, CEO (Small Formats) Future Group; Mohit Kampani, Deputy MD & CEO Hypermarket Business- More Retail; Ritesh Arora, Business Head- India & M East, LT Foods. This section was moderated by K Radhakrishnan, Co Founder starquik.com and Director- Grocery, Omni Channel Retail- Tata Fiora Online.

